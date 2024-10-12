BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored 3:07 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Saturday.

It was Pastrnak's third goal in Boston's first three games. He had 47 goals in 82 games for the Bruins last season.

Elias Lindholm also scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman had 33 saves.

It was Los Angeles' first loss of the season. The Kings opened with a 3-1 victory at Buffalo on Thursday.

Trevor Moore put LA in front when he scored 5:22 into the second. But Lindholm tied it at 1 with 3:10 left in the period.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 stops for the Kings.

Takeaways

Kings: Anze Kopitar was held off the scoresheet. He scored three times in the third period of the win against the Sabres.

Bruins: The Bruins have allowed the first goal in each of their first three games. They are 2-1-0.

Key moment

Mason Lohrei and Matthew Poitras each got an assist on Pastrnak’s goal.

Key stat

Boston surrendered a total of six goals in the first period of their previous two games. But the Bruins and Kings were scoreless after the first period on Saturday.

Up next

The Kings visit Ottawa on Monday for the third stop on their seven-game trip. The Bruins host the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Monday.

