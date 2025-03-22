NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Perron scored a power-play goal to cap Ottawa's three-goal second period, and the Ottawa Senators held on to beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday night.

Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson also scored to help the Senators win for the seventh time in their last nine games. Linus Ullmark finished with 25 saves.

Nico Hischier and Erik Haula scored for the Devils, who have lost three of four. Jake Allen had 16 saves.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead with his 28th at 4:05 of the second, and Batherson doubled the lead with his 20th at 4:38.

Hischier's power-play goal at 7:13 got the Devils on the scoreboard. It was his 30th and extended his point streak to six games.

However, Perron extended the lead to 3-1 with his sixth 1:31 later.

Haula pulled the Devils back within one with his eighth with 23 seconds left in the third.

New Jersey had several prime chances in the final 20 seconds, looking to tie it, but Ullmark made several stops and Sanderson clearing the puck near the goalmouth.

TAKEAWAYS

Ottawa: The Senators hold the first wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference, and pulled one point behind the Devils for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Ottawa has played two fewer games.

New Jersey: The Devils have lost six of their last 10 games, and are in danger of falling into a wild-card spot.

KEY MOMENT

Stutzle and Sanderson scored 33 seconds apart early in the second period to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

KEY STAT

Jesper Bratt got his 61st assist of the season on Hischier's goal, passing Scott Stevens (60 in 1993-94) for the franchise record.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Devils: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

___

