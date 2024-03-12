LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Rittich stopped 26 shots for his sixth career shutout, Adrian Kempe reached the 20-goal mark for the third straight season and the Los Angeles Kings beat New York 3-0 on Monday night to snap the Islanders' six-game winning streak.

It was the Kings' fifth shutout this season and the second for Rittich. The Czech-born goalie made 26 saves in a 4-0 victory over Edmonton on Feb. 10, which was Jim Hiller’s first game as interim coach.

Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist and Phillip Danault also scored for the Kings, who went 3-1-1 during their five-game homestand. Los Angeles is third in the Pacific Division with 77 points.

The Islanders didn't convert on any of their five power-play opportunities and were blanked for the fifth time. They are tied with Detroit for the Eastern Conference's second wild card with 72 points. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves.

Kempe returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games due to an arm injury. He admitted to playing it a little bit safe in the 4-1 loss to Dallas, but showed more of a burst in his second game back.

Jordan Spence passed to Kempe, who fired a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that went over Sirokin's glove and into the short side of the net 7:14 into the second period.

It was also the sixth time this season Kempe has scored the game-opening goal.

Danault put in the rebound at 6:07 of the third period after Sirokin made a stick save on Trevor Moore' shot. It was Danault's 15th of the season and first since he had a hat trick on March 3 against New Jersey.

Moore added an empty-net goal, his team-leading 25th of the season, with 2:22 remaining.

