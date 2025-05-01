With the Montreal Canadiens' season coming to an end last night in their Game 5 loss to the Washington Capitals, defenceman David Savard has officially retired.

Savard announced prior to the start of the postseason that the 2024-25 season would be his last in the NHL.

After Wednesday's 4-1 loss, each Canadiens player embraced Savard before shaking hands with the Capitals.

The 34-year-old had one assist in the first-round series and logged 10:50 of ice time in Wednesday's Game 5 loss. He had one goal and 17 points over 62 games during the regular season.

Savard joined the Canadiens in July of 2021, inking four-year, $14 million deal as a free agent.

A fourth-round pick (94th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009, Savard spent 10 seasons with the team before being dealt to Tampa Bay in 2021, where he helped the Lightning capture a second straight Stanley Cup title.

Internationally, he won gold with Canada at the 2015 IIHF men's world championship.

The St-Hyacinte, Que., native skated in 870 career NHL games, scoring 54 goals with 242 points, split between the Blue Jackets, Lightning and Canadiens.