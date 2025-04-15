DeBrusk scores in OT, Canucks edge slumping Sharks

VANCOUVER - Jake DeBrusk scored with 17.6 seconds left in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks came back to down the struggling San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday.

Brock Boeser sent a shot over the San Jose net and the puck bounced back to DeBrusk, who popped it in for his 28th goal of the season with just seconds left on the game clock.

Linus Karlsson got the Canucks (38-29-14) on the board midway through the third period with his third goal of the season and Nikita Tolopilo stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced in his NHL debut.

Rookie Macklin Celebrini recorded his 25th goal of the season for the Sharks (21-49-11) on a second-period power-play and Alexandar Georgiev made 35 saves.

The result stretched the Sharks’ losing skid to 10 games, with a 0-7-3 record across the stretch.

Both teams were without a number of its top players, including Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and San Jose defenceman Mario Ferraro.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: The home team had ample scoring chances in the first period, including a four-minute power play where they peppered Georgiev with seven shots. Vancouver was 0-for-5 with the man advantage on Monday.

Sharks: After losing more bodies to injury in the loss to Calgary on Sunday, San Jose called in reinforcements for Monday's game. Left-winger Danil Gushchin, and defencemen Luca Cagnoni and Jimmy Schuldt all played after joining the team in Vancouver.

KEY MOMENT

With Victor Mancini in the box for interference, Celebrini unleashed a rocket from the faceoff dot, sending the puck pinging in off the crossbar at the 4:20 mark of the second period to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead.

KEY STAT

The Sharks have given up 48 goals during their 10-game losing skid.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Close out their season Wednesday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sharks: Finish their campaign with a home game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.