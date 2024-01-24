No stranger to trade rumours, Jakob Chychrun sounded off Tuesday on speculation regarding his future with the Ottawa Senators.

Chychrun told Ian Mendes of The Athletic that he believes recent rumours are baseless after being acquired less than a year ago from the Arizona Coyotes.

“I think it’s ridiculous, if I’m being honest,” Chychrun said. “I went through it in Arizona and that was a different situation. But to see it now is a bit ridiculous. And I don’t think it’s based off anything.”

The 25-year-old defenceman strongly disputed the notion he wanted out of Ottawa, telling Mendes he has purchased a house in the area, which he called "a second home."

“It’s people shooting blind darts at a board and hoping they hit,” Chychrun said. “People have a right to say what they want, but to act like they have their sources is a joke. And people like to get their clicks on social media. If they have to use my name to do it, go ahead. But I’m not going to let it affect me.”

Chychrun’s trade to the Senators last March ended months of speculation on his future with the Coyotes. Then-Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave up a 2023 first-round pick (used by Arizona to select winger Daniil But), and two second-round picks to acquire him.

The Boca Raton, Fla. native has seven goals and 27 points in 43 games this season after posting two goals and five points in 12 games upon joining the Senators last season.

Selected 16th overall in the 2016 draft, Chychrun is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.6 million. He will become eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1.

With Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson signed through 2027-2028 and 2031-2032, respectively, at $8 million and $8.05 million per season, the Senators already have a great deal committed to left-shot rearguards and that could leave Chychrun as the odd man out.

“Yeah, he could be, but it’s a positional decision if [general manager] Steve Staios and the Senators decide to go down that road,” TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said last week on Insider Trading.

“Just look at the financials here for a moment, you have Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson both under long-term contracts who are two left-shot defencemen, like Chychrun, making $8 million.

“Staios and company like Chychrun. He’s got a year left after this year on his contract before it expires. There is some work left that would have to get done, perhaps as early as the off-season.

“Here’s what’s interesting, teams are calling on Chychrun, so obviously Staios has to listen. It would take a substantial offer and I’m not sure it gets done by the deadline, but I think the listening continues this summer.”