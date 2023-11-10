Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov has requested a trade out of Calgary, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun has confirmed.

LeBrun adds that Zadorov's camp, led by agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star Sports Management, is hoping for a quick resolution.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Zadorov would welcome a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Zadorov scored and delivered a big hit to Toronto's Tyler Bertuzzi in the third period of Friday's game against the Maple Leafs. Calgary fell behind 4-1 but stormed back to force overtime, eventually falling 5-4 in the shootout.

The 28-year-old blueliner has one goal and four assists for five points in 12 games so far this season. He is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million deal that pays him $3.5 million annually.

The Moscow native joined the Flames in July of 2021 when the Chicago Blackhawks sent him to Calgary in exchange for a third-round draft pick. He scored a career-best 14 goals last season in his second year with the team.

Zadorov began his career with the Buffalo Sabres and has also played with the Colorado Avalanche in addition to Blackhawks and Flames.