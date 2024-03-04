NEW YORK — Defenceman swept the latest NHL player of the week awards, with Nashville's Roman Josi, Florida's Brandon Montour and Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey earning honours.

Josi had three goals and four assists and topped the league with a plus-7 defensive rating over three games last week as the Predators extended their winning streak to eight games.

His week included back-to-back three-point outings in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday and a 6-1 victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

Montour had two goals, both game-winners and four assists as the Panthers posted three wins and climbed into the top spot in the overall standings.

Morrissey had a goal and six assists in four games for the Jets, who won three of those contests and moved into first place in the Central Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.