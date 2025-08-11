SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenceman Ryker Evans agreed Monday to a two-year contract extension, which carries a $2.05 million average annual value and runs through the 2026-27 NHL season.

The 23-year-old Evans recorded 25 points on five goals and 20 assists in 73 games during his first full season with the Kraken. Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Evans made his NHL debut Dec. 7, 2023.

“Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL,” general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement.

“Since turning pro, he’s shown improvement year over year, and we’re confident he’ll take his game to another level next season. We’re happy to have him under contract.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound defenceman from Calgary, Alta., has 34 points in 109 NHL games. He made his international debut with Team Canada at this year's world hockey championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games.

