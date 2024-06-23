After a 17-year career in the National Hockey League, Derick Brassard is calling it quits.

The 36-year-old forward announced his retirement on Sunday night after playing over 1,000 games with 10 different teams in his career.

Brassard, a native of Hull, Que., scored 215 goals and totaled 330 assists over 1,013 regular season games after being selected sixth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2006.

After five seasons in Columbus, Brassard made stops with the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers.

In his second stint with the Sens, Brassard netted 13 goals and 10 assists over 62 games in 2022-23. Brassard suffered a fractured tibia late in the season and never returned to the NHL.

Brassard scored 25 goals and 43 assists over 118 playoff games, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final with the Rangers in 2014.