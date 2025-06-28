The Anaheim Ducks have traded goaltender John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and two draft picks, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

There will be no salary retained in the deal.

Anaheim will receive a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-rounder in 2026 as part of the deal.

Gibson, 31, is entering the seventh season of an eight-year, $51.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.4 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 6-foot-2 netminder had a 11-11-2 record in Anaheim last season with a 2.77 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He missed the first 13 games of the season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy during training camp.

Gibson and goaltender Frederik Andersen shared the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2016 after the Ducks’ tandem allowed only 192 goals for the season.

Drafted 39th overall by the Ducks in 2011, Gibson has a career 204-217-63 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.89 GAA.

The Pittsburgh native represented the United States at the 2013 World Championship in Sweden and Finland, going 3-1 with a .951 save percentage and 1.56 GAA to help take home a bronze medal.