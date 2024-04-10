Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp has a broken cheek bone and will be unavailable for tomorrow's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team adds they will know more in the coming days.

Detroit is in a fight for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference as Washington currently holds it with 85 points followed by the Red Wings and Penguins with 84 points each in 78 games played.

Copp suffered the injury in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals after he took a high stick to the face from Nicolas Aube-Kubel that was unpenalized.

The 29-year-old has 13 goals and 33 points in 77 games for Detroit this season, his second with the team.

A fourth-round pick (104th overall) by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2013 NHL Draft, Copp spent the first six and a half seasons of his NHL career with the Jets before being dealt to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline in March 2022. He signed a five-year, $28.125 million contract as a free agent with the Red Wings on July 13, 2022.

The Ann Arbor, Mich. native has appeared in 642 career NHL games, scoring 104 goals and 277 points split between the Jets, Rangers and Red Wings.