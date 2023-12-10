Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron has been offered an in-person hearing by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub.

During the first period of Saturday's game, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin took a hit from Senators forward Mathieu Joseph and was pushed into Ottawa's Parker Kelly who also hit Larkin as he fell. Larkin was face down and motionless on the ice for about a minute before he was able to leave the ice with the help of his teammates and did not return to the game.

Afterwards, Perron cross-checked Zub in the side of the head and was given a match penalty for intent to injure. Joseph and Kelly were both given two-minute minor penalties for roughing. The Senators skated away with the 5-1 victory.

Perron, 35, has seven goals and 13 points in 26 games this season, his second with Detroit.

Zub has two goals and eight points in 15 appearances this season with Ottawa. He missed seven games earlier in the season due to a concussion after taking a puck to the head off a shot from Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin.