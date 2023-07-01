The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenceman Justin Holl to a three-year, $10.2 million contract with an average annual value of $3.4 million.

Holl, 31, played last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs where he registered two goals and 18 points in 80 games.

He also added an assist in eight playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman was 54th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 draft but signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in July of 2016

Holl has played his entire six-season career with the Maple Leafs, recording 11 goals and 82 points in 285 games.

The Tonka Bay, Minn., native is coming off a three-year, $6 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in December of 2019.

Wings add Sprong

The Red Wings have also signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year, $2 million contract, it was announced Saturday.

The #RedWings today signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract with an AAV of $2,000,000.

The 26-year-old spent last season with the Seattle Kraken, scoring 21 goals and adding 26 assists for 46 points in 66 games.