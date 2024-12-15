Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren has been fined $2,148.44, the maximum allowable amount under the CBA, for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar on Saturday night.

He received a two-minute minor on the play. He played 7:49 in the game and did not record a point.

Berggren, 24, has played 30 games this season, recording four goals and two assists.

He was selected 33rd overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft and has amassed 21 goals and 19 assists in 109 career games.