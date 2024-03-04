Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be out approximately two weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach Derek Lalonde said Monday.

The update comes after Larkin played 17:36 during the Red Wing's 4-0 shutout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

It's a key blow for the Red Wings, who are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this season. Detroit enters play Monday holding the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a six-point lead of the New York Islanders, who are outside the playoff picture.

Larkin has 26 goals and 54 points in 55 games this season.

The 27-year-old is in the first season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, which carries a cap hit of $8.7 million.

Selected 15th overall in 2014 by the Red Wings, Larkin has 205 goals and 491 points in 639 games.