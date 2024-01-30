It appears Patrick Kane's return to the Detroit Red Wings will have to wait until after their All-Star break.

Kane said after Tuesday's practice that he does not expect to play against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. Following Wednesday's game, the Red Wings will be off the ice until Feb. 10, when Detroit will host the Vancouver Canucks.

Patrick Kane said he doesn’t think he’s playing Wednesday when Wings host Senators. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 30, 2024

Kane has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a lower-body injury.

Since signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract in late November, the 35-year-old American has seven goals and nine assists over 19 games.

Selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007, the three-time Stanley Cup champion has 458 goals and 795 assists over 1,199 career games with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Red Wings.

Kane, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2016, has 53 goals and 85 assists over 143 career playoff games.

The Reds Wings currently sit in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 26-18-5 record through 49 games.