The Detroit Red Wings have placed forwards Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher and Klim Kostin on the injured reserve and recalled Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Cznarik from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Larkin was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 9. The Red Wings captain was injured in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators after he was cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Senators forward Mathieu Joseph and was pushed into the Sens' Parker Kelly who hit Larkin as he was falling. He was face-down and motionless on the ice for a minute before he was helped off the ice to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games this season. He is in the first season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract.

Compher has missed Detroit's last two games with an undisclosed injury. In 24 games this season, he has six goals and 19 points, his first with the Red Wings.

Kostin has two goals and one assist in 21 appearances this season but missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury.

The Red Wings are back in action Monday night against the Dallas Stars.