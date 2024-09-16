The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed restricted free agent Jonatan Berggren to a one-year deal worth $875,000, the team announced Monday.

Berggren appeared in 12 games for the Red Wings last season, scoring two goals and six points. He spent most of the year with the team’s AHL affiliate Grand Rapid Griffins, where he recorded over a point per game with 24 goals and 32 assists in 52 contests.

The 24-year-old was selected 33rd overall by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft from Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League, before coming over to North America prior to the 2021-22 season.

In 79 career NHL games, the Uppsala, Sweden, native has registered 17 goals and 17 assists since debuting at the start of the 2021 campaign.