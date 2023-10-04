Artem Anisimov's time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end.

The team announced it had released the veteran forward from his professional tryout on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today released forward Artem Anisimov from his professional tryout.



Anismov, 35, spent last season with the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Flyers.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Anisimov has appeared in 771 NHL games over 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators.

For his career, Anisimov has 180 goals and 196 assists.

Internationally, Anisimov has represented Russia on a number of occasions, including in a gold medal-winning effort at the 2014 IIHF World Championship in Belarus.

With the release of Anisimov, the Red Wings' roster is down to 53 players. The team visits the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night in preseason action.

The Red Wings open up their 2023-2024 regular season on Oct. 12 against the New Jersey Devils.