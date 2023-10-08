The Detroit Red Wings announced Sunday they have signed centre Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, two-way contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aston-Reese, 29, spent the 2022-23 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, registering 10 goals and four assists in 77 games.

The Staten Island, N.Y., native has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks throughout his seven seasons and has tallied 42 goals and 38 helpers in 307 regular-season contests.

Aston-Reese previously signed a professional tryout agreement with the Carolina Hurricanes in September and was released on Oct. 6.