The Detroit Red Wings signed Eduards Tralmaks to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season, the team announced on Friday.

Tralmaks returns state-side after spending two years in the Czech Extraliga, where the 28-year-old has excelled.

In 48 games this season with the Kladno Knights, Tralmaks has 23 goals and 51 points.

Over his 100 games in Czechia, the Riga, Latvia native has 44 goals and 83 points.

Prior to joining Kladno, Tralmaks spent time in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. His biggest season came in 2021-22, when he scored 14 goals in 51 games.

He also spent four years with the University of Maine, and made stops in the EHL, USHL and ECHL.

The Red Wings (32-30-6) have slid out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference amidst a stretch in which they've won two of their past 10 games.

They trail the Montreal Canadiens, who own the final wild-card slot, by four points, but also have the New York Rangers (72 points), New York Islanders (72 points) and Columbus Blue Jackets (71) to leapfrog with 14 games remaining on the schedule.