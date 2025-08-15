The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenceman Travis Hamonic to a one-year deal worth $1 million, the team announced on Friday.

Hamonic, 34, is entering his 16th season in the NHL. He spent last season with the Ottawa Senators, where he scored one goal and seven points in 59 games.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders, Hamonic has made stops with the Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Senators throughout his career.

The St. Malo, Man. native has exceeded 50 games in a season 10 times in the NHL, and has also appeared in 22 postseason games.

In 900 career NHL games, Hamonic has 53 goals and 242 points.