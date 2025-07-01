The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward James van Riemsdyk and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year deals on Tuesday.

Van Riemsdyk's contract is worth $1 million in salary plus bonuses, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. Bernard-Docker's deal is for $875,000.

Van Riemsdyk, 36, played last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, recording 16 goals and 36 points in 71 games.

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off a one-year, $900,000 contract.

Drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007, van Riemsdyk has 327 goals and 665 points in 1,082 career games split between the Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Blue Jackets.

Van Riemsdyk’s best season came during the 2016-17 campaign, registering 36 goals and 62 points in 82 games as a member of the Maple Leafs.

The Middletown, N.J., native represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia in a fourth-place finish. He also represented his country twice at the World Championship and during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.

Bernard-Docker, 25, appeared 40 games last season split between the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres, scoring two goals with six assists.

A first-round pick (26th overall) by Ottawa in 2018, Bernard-Docker was dealt to Buffalo in the deal that sent Dylan Cozens to the Senators in March.

He is coming off a two-year, $1.61 million contract. He was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Sabres and became an unrestricted free agent.