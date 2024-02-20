The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Michael Rasmussen to a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $3.2 million for Rasmussen, who was scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

The 24-year-old centre has 11 goals and 23 points in 11 games this season, and is pushing to top his career-highs of 15 goals and 27 points in 2021-22.

Rasmussen was selected ninth overall by the Red Wings in the 2017 draft and made his debut in 2018-19, appearing in 62 games.

In 293 career games, he has 47 goals and 109 points.