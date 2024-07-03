The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year, $9.5 million deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Tarasenko, 32, finished last season with the Florida Panthers after he was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for two draft picks.

The 6-foot-1 winger recorded 23 goals and 55 points in 76 games last season split between the Senators and Panthers.

He added five goals and nine points in 24 playoff games as the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Tarasenko is coming off a one-year, $5 million deal he signed with the Senators in July of 2023.