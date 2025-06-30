The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Jonatan Berggren to a one-year, $1.825 million contract extension on Monday.

Berggren, 24, recorded 12 goals and 24 points in 75 games with the Red Wings last season.

The 5-foot-11 winger is coming off of a one-year, $825,000 contract and was set to be a restricted free agent.

Drafted 33rd overall by the Red Wings in 2018, Berggren has 29 goals and 58 points in 154 career games.

The Uppsala, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2023 World Championship in a sixth-place finish.