The Detroit Red Wings have signed unrestricted free agent forward Mason Appleton to a two-year, $5.8 million contract.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.9 million.

Appleton, 29, recorded 10 goals and 22 points in 71 games for the Winnipeg Jets en route to winning the Presidents’ Trophy. He added seven assists in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

The 6-foot-2 centre is coming off a three-year, $6.5 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $2.167 million.

Drafted 168th overall by the Jets in 2015, Appleton has 57 goals and 138 points in 400 career games split between the Jets and Seattle Kraken.