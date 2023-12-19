The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Hutchinson, 33, has spent the 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, posting a 5-7-1 record with an .895 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average in 13 appearances. Prior to the season, he signed a professional tryout agreement with the Red Wings before he was released and signed a PTO with Grand Rapids.

A third-round pick (77th overall) by the Boston Bruins at the 2008 NHL Draft, Hutchinson made his NHL debut as a member of the Winnipeg Jets on April 76, 2014 in a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Internationally, he represented Canada at the 2022 Spengler Cup in Switzerland.

In 153 career NHL games. the Barrie, Ont. product has a 57-61-18 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.93 GAA split between the Jets, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets. He has also appeared in 222 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, St. John's IceCaps, Manitoba Moose, Toronto Marlies, Springfield Thunderbirds, Henderson Silver Knights and Griffins.

Wings goalies Husso, Lyon injured

Head coach Derek Lalonde says he expects goaltender Ville Husso and forward Klim Kostin to be out week-to-week.

Goaltender Alex Lyon (upper-body injury) is also out until at least after Christmas.

In 18 appearances this season, Husso is 9-5-1 with an .893 save percentage and 3.53 GAA., his second with Detroit. Husso departed Monday's 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury and was replaced by James Reimer.

Lyon has appeared in seven games with the Red Wings in 2023-24, going 4-3-0 with a .932 save percentage and 2.14 GAA. He was injured in the second period of Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.