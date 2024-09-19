The Detroit Red Wings have signed restricted free agent defenceman Moritz Seider to a seven-year, $59.85 million deal on Thursday.

Seider, 23, appeared in 82 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, recording nine goals and 42 points.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2022 after putting up seven goals and 50 points in 82 games while averaging 23:02 of ice time.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract he signed in July of 2019.

Drafted sixth overall by the Red Wings in 2019, Seider has 21 goals and 134 points in 246 career games.

The Zell, Germany, native represented his country three times at the World Championship, recording four goals and 14 points in 23 appearances.