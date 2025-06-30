The Detroit Red Wings have signed pending unrestricted free agent forward Patrick Kane on a one-year, $3 million contract extension, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Johnston adds the deal contains up to $4 million in potential bonuses.

Kane, 36, had 21 goals and 59 points in 72 games with the Red Wings last season.

The 5-foot-10 winger is coming off a one-year, $4 million contract.

Drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007, Kane has 492 goals and 1,343 points in 1,302 career games split between the Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Red Wings.

Kane helped the Blackhawks break a 47-year Stanley Cup drought when his team won in 2010 and went on to win two more times in 2013 and 2015. He was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2013 after recording nine goals and 19 points in 23 playoff games.

He is plastered all over the Blackhawks’ all-time record book, sitting in second place in assists (779) and points (1,225) while also placing third all-time in games played (1,161), and goals (446).

Kane won the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award during the 2015-16 season after registering 46 goals and 106 points in 82 games. He also won the Calder Trophy in 2008 as Rookie of the Year.

The three-time first-team All-Star was also named as one of the NHL’s all-time top 100 players as part of the league’s centennial anniversary in 2017.

The Buffalo native represented the United States twice at the Winter Olympics, taking home a silver medal in 2010. He also represented his country three times at the World Championship, winning a bronze medal in 2018 while being named the tournament MVP.