The Detroit Red Wings signed defenceman Axel Sandin-Pellikka to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

Sandin-Pellikka, 19, was drafted 17th overall by the Red Wings in 2023 and played last season with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League, recording 10 goals and 18 points in 39 games.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman added two goals and seven points in the playoffs as Skelleftea won the SHL title.

Sandin-Pellikka represented the host Sweden at the 2024 World Juniors, recording two goals and six points in seven games, en route to a silver-medal performance.

He also had two goals and 11 points at the 2023 U18 World Championship for a silver medal and recorded an assist in seven games at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton, leading Sweden to a fourth-place finish.

Sandin-Pellika was ranked No. 8 on TSN's Top 50 NHL-Affiliated Prospect List.