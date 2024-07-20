The Detroit Red Wings have signed restricted free agent forward Joe Veleno to a two-year, $4.55 million deal, the team announced on Saturday.

Veleno, 24, recorded 12 goals and 28 points in 80 games last season with Detroit.

The 6-foot-1 centre is coming off a one-year, $825,000 deal he signed with the Red Wings in August of 2023.

Drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in 2018, Veleno has 30 goals and 64 points in 232 career games.

The Montreal native represented Canada at the 2023 World Championship, registering three goals and five points en route to a gold medal. He also represented his country twice at the World Juniors, taking home gold medal in 2020.