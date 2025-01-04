WINNIPEG — Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each scored power-play goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday that extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Larkin added an empty-net goal and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Detroit. Raymond added one assist, Patrick Kane contributed a pair of helpers and Moritz Seider had three assists.

Alex Lyon made 21 saves for the Red Wings (17-18-4).

Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers, with 3:15 remaining in the third, scored for the Jets (27-12-2), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced and was held at 299 career wins for the second game in a row.

Winnipeg’s second penalty of the game gave Larkin the opportunity to send a wrist shot past Hellebuyck at 6:25 of the first period to open the scoring. At that point, Detroit was outshooting the Jets 8-1.

Winnipeg’s first power play netted one shot on goal, and Detroit outshot the Jets 17-7 in the opening period.

After Raymond scored 4:33 into the second period, Morrissey made it 2-1 just 75 seconds later with a shot that went off a Detroit stick.

Morrissey had taken a puck to the mouth area in the first period, but returned after getting repairs and seemed to spark his teammates.

The Jets outshot the Red Wings 11-3 in the middle frame.

DeBrincat’s 17th goal of the season after a Winnipeg turnover made it 3-1 at 7:14 of the third.

Ehlers tipped in Neal Pionk’s point shot at 16:45. Hellebuyck was pulled for the extra attacker with 2:37 left, but Larkin added the empty-netter with 29 seconds on the clock.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg had a tough time getting going, partly because it only won 41.3 per cent of the faceoffs. The team also had six giveaways.

Red Wings: Lyon kept his team in the game with some big saves, particularly in the second period when Winnipeg outshot Detroit 11-3. Morrissey did score, but the puck changed direction off a Red Wings’ stick.

KEY MOMENT

A Winnipeg turnover in its own zone led to DeBrincat’s goal at 7:14 of the third period and a 3-1 Detroit lead.

KEY STAT

Detroit scored two power-play goals for the second game in a row.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Jets: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.