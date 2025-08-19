The Detroit Red Wings will be retiring Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 this season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Hockey Hall of Famer will be honoured at a ceremony prior to the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 12.

Fedorov is the only player to ever wear No. 91 for the Red Wings and will become the ninth player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Fedorov electrified the NHL as one of the first wave of Russian players to hit the NHL after the fall of the Iron Curtain. Joining the Red Wings in 1990, Fedorov helped turn the franchise into a perennial winner alongside Nicklas Lidstrom and captain Steve Yzerman.

In 1994, Fedorov became the first European player to ever win the Hart Memorial Trophy as League MVP, taking the Lester B. Pearson Award - MVP as voted on by the players - and Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best two-way forward. He won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings and retired first all-time among Russian scorers in the NHL with 1,248 points.

Over 13 years with the Red Wings, he posted 400 goals and 954 points in 908 games.

In 1,248 games with the Red Wings, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, Fedorov scored 483 goals and 696 assists.