The Detroit Red Wings have traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Tarasenko, 33, recorded 11 goals and 33 points in 80 games with the Red Wings last season.

The 6-foot-1 winger is entering the final season of a two-year, $9.5 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $4.75 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2010, Tarasenko has 304 goals and 662 points in 831 career games split between the Blues, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, and Red Wings.

Tarasenko is a two-time Stanley Cup winner after helping the Blues win their first championship in 2019 and joining the Panthers mid-season in 2024 to help them win their first title.

The Yaroslavl, Russia native represented his country at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia in a fifth-place finish. He also represented his country three times at the World Championship, winning silver in 2015.