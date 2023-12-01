New Jersey Devils defenceman Brendan Smith will have a hearing on Friday with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny, the department announced early Friday morning.

The incident occurred late in the third period of the Devils 4-3 overtime victory over the Flyers.

While skating towards the bench, Konecny hit Smith across the back with his stick before the Devils defenceman retaliated with a slash across the chest, causing the Flyer to double over in pain.

Smith was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play while Konecny did not receive a penalty for the altercation.

Tyson Foerster tied the game for the Flyers on the ensuing power play to send the game into overtime, before Luke Hughes scored the winner in the extra frame for the Devils.

Smith had 16:47 of ice time and was a plus-2 rating in the victory.