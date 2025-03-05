NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL fined New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for unprofessional conduct toward officials that led to his ejection from his team’s game at Vegas on Sunday after star center Jack Hughes was injured.

The league levied the punishment Wednesday, hours before the Devils announced Hughes will not be able to play the rest of the regular season or in the playoffs after undergoing shoulder surgery. The money goes to the NHL Foundation.

Keefe was incensed that no penalty was called when Hughes crashed into the boards and left with what looked like a significant injury. Hughes and Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights got tangled up on the play late in the third period of New Jersey's 2-0 loss.

“I get kicked off the bench for telling the referee I felt that it was 10 times worse than the (interference penalty) that was previously called on Jack,” Keefe said in Las Vegas.

The Devils also lost defenseman Dougie Hamilton to injury in their most recent game Tuesday at Dallas. They just got starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom back from an extended injury absence.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl