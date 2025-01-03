The National Hockey League fined veteran New Jersey Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton $2,000 for embellishment on Friday.

The 31-year-old Toronto native was given a warning after a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 4 with Friday's fine coming following an incident that occurred halfway though the second period of a Dec. 23 game against the New York Rangers.

Hamilton and Rangers forward Brett Berard were given minor penalties on the play.

"NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties," the NHL said in a statement.

Hamilton will be fined $3,000 if he does it again followed by a $4,000 and $5,000, at which point his coach, Sheldon Keefe, will also be fined $2,000.

Hamilton has five goals and 20 assists across 41 games with the Devils in 2024-25, his fourth season in New Jersey and 13th in the NHL.