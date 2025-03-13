New Jersey Devils veteran defenceman Dougie Hamilton will miss the remainder of the regular season with the lower-body injury he suffered on March 4 against the Dallas Stars, the team confirmed on Thursday.

“The nature of his injury, he’ll do all that he can to be ready as soon as he can. We’ll welcome him back and hope to earn the opportunity to play long enough to get him back," head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media.

New Jersey also lost star forward Jack Hughes for the rest of the season last week after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Hamilton, 31, has tallied nine goals and 31 assists across 63 games this season with the Devils, his fourth in New Jersey and 13th in the NHL.

A native of Toronto, Hamilton is in the sixth season of a seven-year, $63 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $9 million.

Over 834 career games with the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and Devils, Hamilton has scored 151 goals and 350 assists. He has nine goals and 20 assists in 66 playoff games.

The Devils currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-25-6 record.