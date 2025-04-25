Devils' Dillon, Hughes remain out for crucial Game 3 against Hurricanes

For the second consecutive game, the New Jerseys Devils will be without defencemen Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes for Friday's all-important Game 3 against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.

Dillon (lower-body) and Hughes (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's Game 2 after playing Game 1. The Devils trail the best-of-seven opening-round series 2-0.

The 34-year-old Dillon had two goals and 14 assists over 82 regular season games in 2024-25 while Hughes netted seven goals and 37 assists in 71 games.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe is is "optimistic" that defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler will be in the lineup for Game 3 after being sidelined since Feb. 4 with a lower-body injury that required a procedure to correct the problem.

Siegenthaler, 27, had two goals and nine points in 55 games this season while averaging 19:36 of ice time with a plus-9 rating.

New Jersey has dealt with multiple significant injuries over the past few months, including star centre Jack Hughes, who had season-ending shoulder surgery in early March.