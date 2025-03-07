New Jersey Devils veteran defenceman Dougie Hamilton “will be out an extended time, general manager Tom Fitzgerald told the media on Friday following the trade deadline.

The 31-year-old suffered a lower-body injury against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

A native of Toronto, Hamilton is in the sixth season of a seven-year, $63 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $9 million.

New Jersey also lost star forward Jack Hughes for the remainder of the season this week after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Devils made numerous traded prior to Friday's deadline, picking up defencemen Brian Dumoulin and Dennis Cholowski as well as forwards Daniel Sprong, Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden.

Hamilton has tallied nine goals and 31 assists across 63 games this season with the Devils, his fourth in New Jersey and 13th in the NHL.

Over 834 career games with the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and Devils, Hamilton has scored 151 goals and 350 assists. He has nine goals and 20 assists in 66 playoff games.

The Devils currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 33-24-6 record.