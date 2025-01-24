New Jersey Devils starting goalie Jacob Markstrom is expected to miss the next four to six weeks after imaging discovered an MCL sprain on Thursday.

The Devils indicated Markstrom will miss the remainder of the team's games leading into next month's break for the Four Nations Face-Off, which it appears he will now miss.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports Sweden is expected to replace Markstrom on their roster before the tournament begins on Feb. 12.

Markstrom suffered the injury during the first period of Wednesday's win against the Boston Bruins when forward Justin Brazeau crashed into Markstrom's net.

The 34-year-old veteran lay on the ice in discomfort, but was able to skate off the ice on his own. Markstrom will begin a rehab program "under the guidance of the Devils’ athlete care staff."

The native of Gavle, Sweden is having a great first season with the Devils, posting a 21-9-5 record alongside a 2.20 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with three shutouts.