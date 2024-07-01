The New Jersey Devils have signed defenceman Brett Pesce to a six-year, $33 million deal with an annual average value of $5.5 million.

Pesce, 29, recorded three goals and 13 points in 70 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He added an assist in two playoff games before his team was eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman is coming off a six-year, $24.15 million deal he signed in August of 2017.

Pesce’s best season came during the 2022-23 campaign where he recorded five goals and 30 points in 82 games.

Drafted 66th overall by the Hurricanes in 2013, Pesce has 39 goals and 198 points in 627 career games.