New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter has been suspended two games for his illegal check to New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech, the department of NHL Player Safety announced on Monday.

The incident occurred during the second period of Sunday afternoon's game between the two teams when Cotter drilled Pelech up high with his shoulder after the Isles' blueliner had given up the puck.

Cotter was assessed a match penalty for the hit and ejected. Pelech left the ice bleeding from his nose and did not return to the game. Islanders head coach Patrick Roy had no update on Pelech after the game.

Cotter played 5:42 before departing, registering one shot on goal as New York went on to win 1-0.