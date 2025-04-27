Devils without injured defencemen Hughes, Dillon, Kovacevic for Game 4 vs. Hurricanes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils were without defensemen Luke Hughes, Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacevic on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Hughes and Dillon each missed his third straight game after suffering injuries in the series opener. Kovacevic left Game 3 when he didn’t return to the ice after the first intermission, leaving the Devils with five blue liners for the rest of the game they won 3-2 on 21-year-old defenseman Simon Nemec's goal at 2:36 of the second overtime.

Dennis Cholowski was in the lineup in Kovacevic's place for Game 4 with New Jersey trailing the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The Devils got defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler back for Game 3 after he had been out with a lower body injury since Feb. 4.

