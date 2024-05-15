Defenceman Devon Toews will be available to the Colorado Avalanche as they try to keep their season alive against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their second round series on Wednesday, according to head coach Jared Bednar.

Toews, 30, missed Monday's 5-1 loss in Game 4 due to an illness and and defenceman Caleb Jones took his spot in the lineup.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman previously exited Game 2 in the second period after taking a high hit from Stars captain Jamie Benn, but returned in the third period to finish the game and had 23:30 of ice time in Game 3.

Toews recorded 12 goals and 50 points in 82 regular season games. He added a goal and six points thus far in the playoffs.

Colorado took Game 1 of the series 4-3 in overtime on May 7 but have since lost three straight games to go on the brink of elimination.

If necessary, the series will shift back to Colorado on Friday for Game 6.