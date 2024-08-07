Dillon Dube and Michael McLeod are listed on Kontinental Hockey League rosters for the upcoming season while awaiting trial in London, Ont., after being charged with sexual assault in February.

Dube is listed on the roster for Belarus-based Dinamo Minsk as under contract through May 31, 2025, while Kazakhstan-based Astana Barys tweeted Friday that McLeod had signed a one-year deal with the team.

Both players became unrestricted free agents in June when they were not qualified by their NHL clubs. Dube played last season with the Calgary Flames, while McLeod was with the New Jersey Devils, though neither played after being charged.

Dube, McLeod, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were all charged with one count of sexual assault, with McLeod also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

The charges against the five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team are the result of an investigation stemming from an alleged sexual assault following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event held in the Ontario city in June of 2018.

The case is due back on Aug. 13 to potentially set a date for trial, which will take place in front of judge and jury. Lawyers all five of the player have denied any wrongdoing on behalf of their clients and said they will plead not guilty.

The 26-year-old Dube just completed the final season of a three-year contract carrying an average annual value of $2.3 million with the Flames. He had three goals and seven points in 43 games last season.

McLeod, also 26, saw his one-year, $1.4 million contract expire on July 1. He had 10 goals and 19 points in 45 games with the Devils last season.