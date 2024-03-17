OTTAWA — The Carolina Hurricanes, led by Dmitry Orlov’s four-point night, scored four third-period goals en route to whipping the Ottawa Senators 7-2 on Sunday.

Both teams were playing the second half of back-to-back games, but the Hurricanes (42-20-6) fared much better late in the game.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Seth Jarvis, Jalen Chatfield, Jake Guentzel and Brendan Lemieux also scored for Carolina. Sebastian Aho chipped in with three assists. Frederik Anderson made 31 saves.

Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle responded for the Senators (28-34-4), who saw their three-game win streak halted. Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots.

Some poor defensive coverage by the Senators allowed Chatfield to walk in and wrist a shot past Forsberg to make it 4-2 early in the third. Just over three minutes later the Hurricanes controlled the play as if they were on the power play and it ended with Orlov firing a puck from just inside the blue line.

Carolina put the game out of reach when Guentzel beat Artem Zub and scored his first with the Hurricanes, since being acquired by Pittsburgh. Lemieux later tipped a Brent Burns shot for his third of the season.

Carolina took a 2-1 lead early in the second with a power-play goal by Kuznetsov. Ottawa tied the game at 4:51 with an impressive effort by Stutzle who threaded a shot through traffic for his 17th of the season. The Hurricanes regained the lead when Aho made a cross-ice pass to Jarvis who snapped it past a sprawling Forsberg with 22 seconds remaining in the period.

Brendan Lemieux made a great pass to send Orlov in all alone and he made no mistake beating Forsberg glove side to open the scoring at 7:19. Chabot, making his return after missing the last five games, scored from the bottom of the faceoff circle at 13:52 to tie the game.

NOTES

Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen missed his second straight game due to an upper-body injury. He’s expected to return sometime this week.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: Visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.