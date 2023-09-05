SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Domestic violence charges have been dropped against Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway, who had been arrested after a dispute with his wife in Colorado last spring.

Barroway issued a statement Tuesday saying the district attorney's office in Pitkin County, Colorado, had decided to dismiss the case against him.

“The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally,” the statement said. “As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation. Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false.”

The NHL suspended Barroway indefinitely on March 23 after police said a verbal altercation between him and his wife had turned physical. Online court records showed Barroway was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault strangulation, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Barroway spent a night in jail after police arrested him at an Aspen hotel, the police report said. Under a court order, he was prohibited from having contact with his wife, except when it involved their children, and he was prohibited from drinking alcohol.

A prominent hedge fund manager, Barroway owns 5% of the Coyotes.

